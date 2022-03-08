Russia's seizure of nuclear power plant raises international concerns

Russian forces have seized a Ukraine nuclear power plant and are advancing on a second, about 75 miles north of the city of Mykolaiv — raising concerns about nuclear safety.

Correction

In a previous web introduction, we incorrectly said Russia was reportedly advancing on the third of Ukraine's four active nuclear power plants. Only one of the country's active nuclear power plants, the Zaporizhzhia facility, has been seized as of Tuesday. Russian forces have also seized the Chernobyl plant, which was decommissioned after the 1986 disaster.