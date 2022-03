Many questions remain about why Russia arrested WNBA star Brittney Griner Few details are being released about the detainment in Russia of Brittney Griner. Among the questions being raised are: where is she and why is she being held?

Sports Many questions remain about why Russia arrested WNBA star Brittney Griner Many questions remain about why Russia arrested WNBA star Brittney Griner Listen · 2:35 2:35 Few details are being released about the detainment in Russia of Brittney Griner. Among the questions being raised are: where is she and why is she being held? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor