Florida Senate to vote on measure that critics dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' bill Florida's Senate is preparing to pass a bill that bans any discussion of sexual orientation in schools from kindergarten through third grade. Republican supporters say it's about parental rights.

National Florida Senate to vote on measure that critics dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' bill Florida Senate to vote on measure that critics dubbed 'Don't Say Gay' bill Listen · 4:03 4:03 Florida's Senate is preparing to pass a bill that bans any discussion of sexual orientation in schools from kindergarten through third grade. Republican supporters say it's about parental rights. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor