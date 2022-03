Teen climbs 35 feet to rescue a cat stuck in a tree in Indianapolis Climbing up the tree was easier than getting down. The teen got stuck and the rescuer needed a rescue. Firefighters got him down safely, but the cat remained in the tree.

