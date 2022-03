Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt has been found guilty on all counts A federal jury deliberated for just three hours before it found Jan. 6 insurrectionist Guy Reffitt guilty on all five charges brought against him by the U.S. government.

