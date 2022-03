With all of their health problems, should bulldogs continue to be bred? A judge in Norway has banned the breeding of bulldogs. Their flat, smooshed faces can cause health problems. An animal rights group argued the breed is so unhealthy, it amounts to animal cruelty.

