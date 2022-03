Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke to Parliament to ask for global assistance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned speech to the British Parliament as efforts to evacuate civilians were imperiled amid reports of continued fighting.

World Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke to Parliament to ask for global assistance Ukrainian President Zelenskyy spoke to Parliament to ask for global assistance Listen · 3:33 3:33 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned speech to the British Parliament as efforts to evacuate civilians were imperiled amid reports of continued fighting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor