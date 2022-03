President Biden bans Russian oil imports President Biden is banning U.S. imports of Russian oil: the latest move to punish Moscow for its war on Ukraine. Gasoline prices are spiking.

National President Biden bans Russian oil imports President Biden bans Russian oil imports Listen · 4:58 4:58 President Biden is banning U.S. imports of Russian oil: the latest move to punish Moscow for its war on Ukraine. Gasoline prices are spiking. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor