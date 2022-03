Remembering photojournalist in Uganda, Sumy Sadurni Sumy Sadurni was a Spanish-Mexican freelance photojournalist based in Kampala, Uganda. The 32-year-old was known for her evocative work across the region. She died in a car accident on Monday.

Obituaries