One woman's 14-point survival checklist for fleeing Ukraine as Russia invades

Enlarge this image toggle caption Omar Marques/Getty Images Omar Marques/Getty Images

PRZEMYŚL, Poland — As millions leave Ukraine to escape the Russian invasion, one woman's checklist for surviving the train ride into Poland reveals the desperation and struggle that awaits those who try to flee.

Inna Grynova was in a rural part of western Ukraine when Russia began its troop build-up. She had been anxiously waiting for the moment an attack might start, and then, on the morning of Feb. 24, it began.

"I woke up to a call from my parents. And the first thing that I heard from them was, 'Enough. Putin has attacked Ukraine. Run away,'" she told NPR.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Inna Grynova Inna Grynova

Grynova's brother offered to drive from Kyiv with his family to pick her up, but as the planes stopped flying and panic set in, the roads became jammed.

What would normally be a half-day trip from Kyiv to the countryside ended up taking three days. It took eight hours just to leave the city. They eventually reached her at 2 a.m. on Feb. 27 — three days after the invasion began.

At first, the plan was to drive their car across the border, but the lines were growing and it was taking two days just to cross. Then came the news: Ukrainian men aged 18-60 would not be allowed to leave.

"My brother was immediately out of eligibility to cross, and he was our driver," Grynova said. "He was suggesting that, OK, maybe I give you my car and you girls will try on your own. But I told him that he needs the car much more than we do."

Instead, Grynova made her way to Lviv train station in western Ukraine with her niece, her sister-in-law, and her sister-in-law's mother to catch the evacuation train into Poland.

What followed was a grueling 24 hour journey.

In an effort to help those who would come after her, Grynova wrote a detailed account of the trip and outlined exactly what to expect.

"It was like a life hack post," she said. "Like, this is how to survive and how to bring your family to safety."

Below is a translated and lightly edited version of her account.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Omar Marques/Getty Images Omar Marques/Getty Images

Grynova's survival checklist

Preference is given to women and children. If you are a man, come to help, but do not try to get on the train. You still won't be allowed in, but you are blocking women behind you from coming in. Come to the train station at least two hours in advance. Otherwise, there won't be enough space on the platform. We couldn't get on the first train because we came too late. To get into the train, we stood on the platform for 4 hours on the same spot. Don't take things that are too bulky. We saw people leave strollers and large suitcases right on the platform because they couldn't get onto the crowded train. There is no need to purchase a ticket. This is an evacuation train. When it arrives and the door opens, it's the law of the jungle. You have to act fast. Don't panic, keep the children in front of you, let them go first. It's a scary moment, many are scared, children fall into hysterics afterwards. But it has to be survived, and adults: Don't panic.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Inna Grynova Inna Grynova