News brief: fighter jet offer, Ukrainian soldiers' funerals, Jan. 6 trial verdict The U.S. rejects Poland's offer to provide warplanes for Ukraine's military. The first of Ukraine's fallen soldiers are coming home. The jury finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty.

