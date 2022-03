The Defense Department will investigate U.S. sites for PFAS contamination The Pentagon is testing hundreds of military sites around the country for contamination from chemicals known by the acronym PFAS, which have been linked to health problems such as cancer.

National The Defense Department will investigate U.S. sites for PFAS contamination The Defense Department will investigate U.S. sites for PFAS contamination Listen · 4:59 4:59 The Pentagon is testing hundreds of military sites around the country for contamination from chemicals known by the acronym PFAS, which have been linked to health problems such as cancer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor