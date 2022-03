He died 25 years ago but Notorious B.I.G is still synonymous with Brooklyn Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of the death of rapper Christopher Wallace, the Notorious B.I.G. His influential rhymes still resonate with the people in his hometown of Brooklyn.

