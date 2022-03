Cellist Yo-Yo Ma expresses his support for Ukraine At the Kennedy Center in Washington, a full house stood as he played Ukraine's national anthem. Earlier on Monday, a passing cyclist noticed Ma playing a protest concert outside the Russian embassy.

