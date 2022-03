Gas prices are expected to go higher after the U.S. bans Russian oil imports NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at Oil Price Information Service, about the implications of the U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas.

Gas prices are expected to go higher after the U.S. bans Russian oil imports NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at Oil Price Information Service, about the implications of the U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas.