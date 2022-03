Not everyone is ready to take the leap and stop wearing face masks While many people have stopped wearing masks and resumed pre-pandemic activities, anxiety persists about dropping COVID precautions, even among people who aren't at high risk for serious illness.

Health Not everyone is ready to take the leap and stop wearing face masks Not everyone is ready to take the leap and stop wearing face masks Audio will be available later today. While many people have stopped wearing masks and resumed pre-pandemic activities, anxiety persists about dropping COVID precautions, even among people who aren't at high risk for serious illness. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor