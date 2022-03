Jury in the first Jan. 6 trial finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty Members of the jury found Guy Reffitt guilty on all counts for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It's the first trial stemming from the events of that day.

Law Jury in the first Jan. 6 trial finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty Jury in the first Jan. 6 trial finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty Members of the jury found Guy Reffitt guilty on all counts for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It's the first trial stemming from the events of that day.