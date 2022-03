Virginia woman sends along a collection of love letters found in her attic The letters were addressed to a Betty McGhee from Vance Long. Turns out Betty and Vance married in 1955. After some internet sleuthing, Anna Prillaman sent the letters to the couple's grandchildren.

Family Virginia woman sends along a collection of love letters found in her attic Virginia woman sends along a collection of love letters found in her attic Listen · 0:27 0:27 The letters were addressed to a Betty McGhee from Vance Long. Turns out Betty and Vance married in 1955. After some internet sleuthing, Anna Prillaman sent the letters to the couple's grandchildren. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor