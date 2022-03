Russia strikes a Ukrainian maternity ward as evacuations continue The mayor of the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has accused Russian forces of firing on evacuation points and violating Wednesday's temporary ceasefire.

The mayor of the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has accused Russian forces of firing on evacuation points and violating Wednesday's temporary ceasefire.