The Jan. 6 committee has shared some clues about the money behind the rally One of the most closely held parts of the Jan. 6 committee's investigation is how much money was funneled to the rally and who got paid along the way. Publicly available information offers some clues.

National Security The Jan. 6 committee has shared some clues about the money behind the rally The Jan. 6 committee has shared some clues about the money behind the rally Listen · 4:47 4:47 One of the most closely held parts of the Jan. 6 committee's investigation is how much money was funneled to the rally and who got paid along the way. Publicly available information offers some clues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor