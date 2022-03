Endurance shipwreck has been discovered in the Antarctic 107 years after sinking The wreck of the expedition ship the Endurance has been discovered 107 years after it sank in the Antarctic. Explorers and technicians found it in pristine condition under 10,000 feet of icy water.

The wreck of the expedition ship the Endurance has been discovered 107 years after it sank in the Antarctic. Explorers and technicians found it in pristine condition under 10,000 feet of icy water.