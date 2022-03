Western New York community rallies behind Ukranian borscht sausage Americans around the country are trying to help Ukrainians in any way they can. One couple in New York turned to making borscht sausages in order to generate money to give to charity.

World Western New York community rallies behind Ukranian borscht sausage Western New York community rallies behind Ukranian borscht sausage Listen · 2:36 2:36 Americans around the country are trying to help Ukrainians in any way they can. One couple in New York turned to making borscht sausages in order to generate money to give to charity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor