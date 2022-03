A no-fly zone isn't what Ukraine needs, says former U.S. NATO Ambassador Ivo Daalder NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with former U.S. NATO Ambassador Ivo Daalder about the implications of imposing a no-fly zone in Ukraine in response to the growing humanitarian crisis.

World A no-fly zone isn't what Ukraine needs, says former U.S. NATO Ambassador Ivo Daalder A no-fly zone isn't what Ukraine needs, says former U.S. NATO Ambassador Ivo Daalder Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with former U.S. NATO Ambassador Ivo Daalder about the implications of imposing a no-fly zone in Ukraine in response to the growing humanitarian crisis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor