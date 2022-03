Poland's history with Russia has inspired some Poles to join the fight in Ukraine Citizen-soldiers are joining Ukraine's new international brigade of foreign fighters. They include Poles who compare Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the Soviet Union's brutal occupation of Poland.

