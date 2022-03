This 10-armed fossil is the oldest known relative of octopuses and vampire squids Researchers say they've found the oldest known relative of octopuses and vampire squids, in a fossil dug up decades ago in Montana. But unlike octopuses, the creature has 10 arms.

