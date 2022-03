Morning news brief A maternity hospital in Ukraine was hit with direct strike. A survey takes the pulse of the professionals responsible for voting in America. Kids under 5 still aren't eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Europe Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:08 11:08 A maternity hospital in Ukraine was hit with direct strike. A survey takes the pulse of the professionals responsible for voting in America. Kids under 5 still aren't eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor