National The difficulty recruiting teachers becomes an issue in the governor's race in Texas The difficulty recruiting teachers becomes an issue in the governor's race in Texas Listen · 2:33 2:33 A day after Democratic gubernatorial challenger Beto O'Rourke outlined education policies, Gov. Greg Abbott formed a task force to fill vacant teaching positions.