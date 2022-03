Many are frustrated that kids under 5 still don't have a COVID-19 vaccine With masks coming off in schools, day care centers and other places, many parents of young children are getting especially anxious and want to get their kids vaccinated. Pediatric trials continue.

Health Many are frustrated that kids under 5 still don't have a COVID-19 vaccine Many are frustrated that kids under 5 still don't have a COVID-19 vaccine Listen · 3:34 3:34 With masks coming off in schools, day care centers and other places, many parents of young children are getting especially anxious and want to get their kids vaccinated. Pediatric trials continue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor