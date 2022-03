The White House worries that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war Ukraine's president has been sharing videos of destroyed hospitals — calling on the West to impose a no-fly zone. U.S. Secretary of State Blinken says the goal is to end the war not to expand it.

