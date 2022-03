A bar in Portland, Ore., will only have women's sports on TV Jenny Nguyen was annoyed by her experience in sports bars. The games she cared about were on mute or not even on. Her bar is expected to open next month. It's called the Sports Bra.

Sports A bar in Portland, Ore., will only have women's sports on TV A bar in Portland, Ore., will only have women's sports on TV Listen · 0:27 0:27 Jenny Nguyen was annoyed by her experience in sports bars. The games she cared about were on mute or not even on. Her bar is expected to open next month. It's called the Sports Bra. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor