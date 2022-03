Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the race to succeed Philippine President Duterte The Philippines elects a new president in May and it may spell the revival of the once-disgraced family of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. His son, Ferdinand Marcos Junior, leads the poll.

