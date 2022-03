Putin miscalculated what a hard slog the war in Ukraine would be, Rice says NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She is now the director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

Europe Putin miscalculated what a hard slog the war in Ukraine would be, Rice says Putin miscalculated what a hard slog the war in Ukraine would be, Rice says Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She is now the director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor