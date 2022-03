Lost since 1915, Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance is found off Antarctica The lost ship of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton has been found — 106 years after the vessel sank. The wooden ship Endurance is remarkably intact about 10,000 feet underwater off Antarctica.

