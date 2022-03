Soaring gas prices have Biden talking up the importance of domestic drilling Russia's war on Ukraine and the resulting oil price spike have forced the Biden White House to consider all kinds of measures for fossil fuel that it once would have shunned.

Russia's war on Ukraine and the resulting oil price spike have forced the Biden White House to consider all kinds of measures for fossil fuel that it once would have shunned.