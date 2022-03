From a basement, Ukrainian concert violinist aims to raise people's spirits Dubbed the "cellar violinist," Vera Lytochenko performs for family and neighbors as they shelter from Russian attacks. Thousands have watched her recitals on YouTube.

Europe