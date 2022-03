Vice President Harris has traveled to Poland in support of Ukraine and its neighbors Vice President Harris says the world has witnessed Russian "atrocities" in Ukraine and vowed support for the country and its neighbors. But a proposal for Polish fighter jets is off the table.

