Hundreds of thousands of refugees are passing through this Polish city, mayor says NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Mayor Wojciech Bakun of the city of Przemysl about being the spot in Poland where the most Ukrainians have entered as they flee their country.

Europe Hundreds of thousands of refugees are passing through this Polish city, mayor says Hundreds of thousands of refugees are passing through this Polish city, mayor says Listen · 6:22 6:22 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Mayor Wojciech Bakun of the city of Przemysl about being the spot in Poland where the most Ukrainians have entered as they flee their country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor