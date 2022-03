What's your risk of getting COVID? The CDC recently changed the answer New CDC guidance puts most of the U.S. at low risk of COVID-19. But what does that actually mean? Experts says the CDC metrics aren't necessarily the best way to gauge your individual risk.

