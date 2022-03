A new group takes aim at voter rolls — but critics say their methodology is flawed NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ProPublica writer Megan O'Matz about the Voter Reference Foundation, which enlists people to investigate voter roll irregularities. Critics say its methodology is flawed.

Health A new group takes aim at voter rolls — but critics say their methodology is flawed A new group takes aim at voter rolls — but critics say their methodology is flawed Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with ProPublica writer Megan O'Matz about the Voter Reference Foundation, which enlists people to investigate voter roll irregularities. Critics say its methodology is flawed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor