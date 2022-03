Colorado's governor treated COVID differently than many Democrats. It may pay off Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., canceled Colorado's state of emergency last July. As omicron surged, he refused to reinstate state-wide mask mandates. His approach seems to have made him popular.

