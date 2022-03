Inflation reached a new 40-year high — even before the big spike in gas prices Annual inflation rose to a four-decade high in February, as consumer prices were up 7.9% from a year ago. That does not include most of the spike in gas prices tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Economy Inflation reached a new 40-year high — even before the big spike in gas prices Inflation reached a new 40-year high — even before the big spike in gas prices Audio will be available later today. Annual inflation rose to a four-decade high in February, as consumer prices were up 7.9% from a year ago. That does not include most of the spike in gas prices tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor