Accessibility links
Entries We Love: AYVIO, 'Grow Up' From a silly thematic intro to the song's cheeky and relatable lyrics, this Tiny Desk Contest entry is a charming, fully entertaining production.
Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert

Entries We Love: AYVIO, 'Grow Up'

YouTube

Hometown: Lawton, Okla.

Pairs Well With: Cooking a late breakfast in your pjs on a Saturday afternoon

From a silly thematic intro to the song's cheeky and relatable lyrics, AYVIO's "Grow Up" is a charming, fully entertaining production. The theatrics here are enough to hook – but the song really reels it in. A jovial melody underlines a vulnerable song about grappling with the disheartening realities of chasing a "childlike" dream that's never quite in reach. AYVIO's bars are both cheerfully optimistic and apprehensive (which might be why it resonates so much with a 20-something lost kid like myself).

In the middle of the song there's an a capella, lunch-room-style music break that will have you bobbing your head and jigging as he reflects on the letdowns of pursuing his music career. "Left me feeling deflated / Quitting, I contemplated / Am I overrated? / Is my music outdated," he raps atop a classroom table. No, AYVIO – your music is far from overrated or outdated. If I could say one thing to AYVIO, I'd yell from my own table top, "Never grow up!"

Special Series

Tiny Desk Contest

Our search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert