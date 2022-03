Russia is moving its attacks into western Ukraine Russian forces conducted strikes against two cities in western Ukraine. That's far from the main fighting fronts in the two-week-old war. Is it signaling a shift in Russia's strategy?

Russian forces conducted strikes against two cities in western Ukraine. That's far from the main fighting fronts in the two-week-old war. Is it signaling a shift in Russia's strategy?