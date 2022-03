'Sesame Street' actor, Emilio Delgado, dies after a battle with blood cancer Emilio Delgado, who spent decades entertaining children playing Luis on Sesame Street, has died. His was the longest-running role for a Mexican American in a TV series. Delgado was 81.

