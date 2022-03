Major League Baseball's lockout ends after both sides reach a deal Major League Baseball owners and the players union have reached a labor agreement ending the longest work stoppage in the league's history. Opening day is April 7 and a full schedule will be played.

Sports Major League Baseball's lockout ends after both sides reach a deal Major League Baseball's lockout ends after both sides reach a deal Audio will be available later today. Major League Baseball owners and the players union have reached a labor agreement ending the longest work stoppage in the league's history. Opening day is April 7 and a full schedule will be played. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor