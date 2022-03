The White House works to get Russian actions in Ukraine declared as war crimes NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ambassador David Scheffer, who was the first U.S. ambassador-at-large on war crime issues, about whether Russian can be held accountable for targeting Ukrainian civilians.

