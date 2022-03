Global carbon emissions from energy spiked to record highs last year A new report finds global energy related carbon dioxide emissions rose 6% last year to an all-time high. The report from the International Energy Agency means bad news for the world's climate.

Climate Global carbon emissions from energy spiked to record highs last year Global carbon emissions from energy spiked to record highs last year Audio will be available later today. A new report finds global energy related carbon dioxide emissions rose 6% last year to an all-time high. The report from the International Energy Agency means bad news for the world's climate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor