If you're going to a BTS show, get ready to groove — just don't yell

Guidelines issued by the K-Pop mega stars now say that yelling is prohibited. It's a COVID-19 precaution — don't wanna spread germs. Clapping and dancing are still fine.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PERMISSION TO DANCE")

BTS: (Singing) I wanna dance. The music's got me going.

INSKEEP: If you're going to a BTS show anytime soon, get ready to groove. Just don't yell. Guidelines issued by the K-pop megastars now say that yelling is prohibited. It's a COVID precaution - don't want to spread germs. Clapping and dancing are still fine. But what's a boy band concert if you're not screaming at the top of your lungs? I'm alone at this microphone, so I can safely say (shouting) it's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PERMISSION TO DANCE")

BTS: (Singing) We don't need permission to dance.

