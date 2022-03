Growing sanctions on Russia could cripple Russian airlines Russian airlines are primarily only flying domestically. More than half of Russian planes are leased from companies in the West, which now must terminate those contacts and repossess the planes.

Russian airlines are primarily only flying domestically. More than half of Russian planes are leased from companies in the West, which now must terminate those contacts and repossess the planes.