Biden announces plans to revoke Russia's trade relations status President Biden took new steps to curb U.S. trade with Russia to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine — including banning imports of vodka and caviar.

Politics Biden announces plans to revoke Russia's trade relations status Biden announces plans to revoke Russia's trade relations status Listen · 3:49 3:49 President Biden took new steps to curb U.S. trade with Russia to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine — including banning imports of vodka and caviar. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor